Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stake Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,171 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 16.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 33.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 190,436 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Plug Power by 112.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 127,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,953,516. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.