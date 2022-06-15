PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

NYSE PNM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

