Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,500 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 1,227,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 300.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PORBF opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. Pola Orbis has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM × THREE brand names.

