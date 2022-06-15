Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Shares Down 12.9%

Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) were down 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

