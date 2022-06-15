Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Shares Down 12.9%

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIXGet Rating) were down 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter.

About Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

