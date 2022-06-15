PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $111.01

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.01 and last traded at $112.95, with a volume of 19086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.06.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

