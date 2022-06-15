Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. 50,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,860. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

