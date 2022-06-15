Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,995. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

