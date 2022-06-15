PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 13.6%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) dropped 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $35.32. Approximately 14,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 327,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRCT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 20.87 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

