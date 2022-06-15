ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.42

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.42 and last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 202546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $1,916,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

