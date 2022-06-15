Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.18

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 33698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

