Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Down 25.3% in May

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 491,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PUK stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. 828,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. Prudential has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prudential by 7.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,282,000 after acquiring an additional 142,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Prudential by 12.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,052,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 190,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.09) to GBX 1,685 ($20.45) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.86) to GBX 1,665 ($20.21) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,475 ($17.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,590 ($19.30) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,558.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

