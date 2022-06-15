Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (GZPFY)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.