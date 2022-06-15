Public Mint Price Down 43.7% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $49,122.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000169 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

