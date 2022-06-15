Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.93

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 14888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUNG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $552.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.