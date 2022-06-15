PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.61

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.61 and last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 4705483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

