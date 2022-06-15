Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 35.1% in May

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PPT stock remained flat at $$3.74 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,665. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $4.82.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%.
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
