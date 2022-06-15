Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Lifted by Analyst

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XPO. Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

XPO opened at $47.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 79.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,888,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

