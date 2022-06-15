QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QCR to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $919.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.02. QCR has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QCR will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of QCR by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCRH. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

