QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QCR to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $919.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.02. QCR has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of QCR by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on QCRH. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QCR (QCRH)
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.