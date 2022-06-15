QLC Chain Trading Down 25.7% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $1.25 million and $59,143.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,928.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.33 or 0.30827659 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00409353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00069354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00037075 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

