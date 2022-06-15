QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.87. 212,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,998,048. The company has a market cap of $146.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average of $159.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

