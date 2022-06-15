Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,977.50 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $15,977.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,736.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,632 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $7,099.20.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 12,922 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $56,856.80.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 2,608 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $11,475.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 44,887 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $219,946.30.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 669 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $4,107.66.

On Monday, April 4th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 3,596 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $22,079.44.

On Thursday, March 31st, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 774 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $4,744.62.

On Friday, March 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 1,464 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $9,120.72.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 5,855 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $36,593.75.

Shares of QRHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 22,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of -42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

