Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ QNRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 9,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,394. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.
