Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of Quotient stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $35.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.72.
Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
