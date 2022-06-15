Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $35.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Quotient by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

