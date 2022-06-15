Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Stock Price Down 2%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.81. 218,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 142,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $339.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

