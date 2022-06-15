RAI Finance (SOFI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $664,945.00

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $16.68 million and approximately $664,945.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,223.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.66 or 0.32914603 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00402826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00037202 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.