Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in PPL by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in PPL by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

