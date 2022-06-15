Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,736 SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 927,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,607,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,439,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $374,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $104.89 and a one year high of $131.51.

