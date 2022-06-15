Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,534,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.