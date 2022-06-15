Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $292,000 Investment in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.
Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.
