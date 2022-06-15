Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,652,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,126 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,364,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after buying an additional 50,298 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,850,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 607,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 476,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.

