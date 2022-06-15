Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of ITOT opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

