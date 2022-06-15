Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.90

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.90 and last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 8644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,040. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,565,000 after buying an additional 96,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,372 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,943,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

