Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. First Horizon makes up 1.1% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in First Horizon by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 57,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Horizon by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 249,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 284,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,292. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

