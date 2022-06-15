Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys Shares of 2,970 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,333,000 after acquiring an additional 46,069 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.90. 71,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,161. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.40 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.99 and its 200 day moving average is $144.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

