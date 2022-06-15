Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $112,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

NYSE SWK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.31. 35,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,807. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $210.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average is $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

