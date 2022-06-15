Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $122,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,306 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,674. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

