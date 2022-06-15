Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $133,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 715,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

