Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $4.45 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.44. 406,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,650,096. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.28.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

