Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $623,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 0.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,844. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

