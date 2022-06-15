Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New $302,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. 75,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,548. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08.

