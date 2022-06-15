Rather & Kittrell Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,211,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,339,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

