Rather & Kittrell Inc. Takes $12.13 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 418,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 10.7% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,102,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 533,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,205,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,039,000. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,181,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. 11,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.