Rather & Kittrell Inc. Takes $2.35 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,456,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,347,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.71. 317,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,333,476. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

