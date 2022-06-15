Rather & Kittrell Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,699 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after acquiring an additional 606,093 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,818,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,136,000 after purchasing an additional 267,531 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. 17,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,198. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.