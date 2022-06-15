Raven Protocol Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $642,882.93 and $130.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00406320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00062668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,193.11 or 1.62780202 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

