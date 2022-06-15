Raymond James Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.70 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.