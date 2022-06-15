Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.26

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 219500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market cap of C$41.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45.

About Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 6,800 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

