Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.26

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 219500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a market cap of C$41.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45.
About Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX)
Featured Stories
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Red Pine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.