RED (RED) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $526.00

RED (RED) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $237,597.72 and $526.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RED has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00224156 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006884 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

