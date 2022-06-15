Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.82

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 7914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 24.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

