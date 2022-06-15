ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,740.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 63% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.29 million and $19,740.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

